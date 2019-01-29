BEEVILLE, Texas — The three children who died in a horrific railroad crossing accident this weekend in Mathis, Texas, will be remembered Tuesday during a special service arranged by their school district.

The Beeville Independent School District is inviting the community to a memorial service for 12-year-old Aiden Posada, 8-year-old Jacoby Posada, and 5-year-old Aubree Galle. The service will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the A.C. Jones Auditorium, located at 1902 North Adams Street.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley said it was around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on County Road 1136 when the vehicle the children were riding in failed to stop at a railroad crossing. An oncoming train crashed into the right passenger side of their vehicle, pushing it into a cable barrier.

Both boys were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The five-year-old girl was transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital via HALO Flight, but died from her injuries Sunday.

RELATED: Family remembers three children involved in train accident

RELATED: 5-year-old girl dies in hospital after railroad crossing collision in Mathis

The driver of the vehicle, the children's father, was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with serious injuries. As of Monday, he had been released from the hospital to grieve with family members.

DPS troopers said Galle was not secured in a child safety seat, and at least one of the boys was not wearing a seat belt.