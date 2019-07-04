FALFURRIAS, Texas — Brooks County officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for beehives and bees in the area.

The Falfurrias Fire Department received two calls of bees on Saturday and three on Friday.

They posted on their Facebook page on Friday that the 500 Block of Allen Street would be closed as crews work to exterminate bees.

Officials said it started when a man tried to remove a hive from inside a house on that street but was unsuccessful.

A neighbor outside then tried to fight off bees that were attacking her dog.

Police quickly responded, and a professional was called out to remove the hive. However, sadly that dog had to be put down.

Hours later a second call came in on Bowie Street where a man and his neighbors were being attacked by bees.

The man is ok but was stung on his face.

The city of Falfurrias Emergency Management is telling citizens to be on high alert and to be very cautious when outside.

They also warn that homeowners are responsible for extermination by calling a vector professional.