BEEVILLE, Texas — On Wednesday night the community of Beeville gathered at A.C. Jones High School to remember the lives of three young children killed over the weekend in a car-train crash near Mathis.

It was an auditorium filled with family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers fighting to hold back tears.

"It's very heartfelt to see the community come out and support this family," Norma Vela, a family friend, said.

All to remember 12-year-old Aiden Posada, Jacoby Posada, 8, and theri sister 5-year-old Aubree Galle.

"I'm a mother," Vela said. "I'm a daughter. I'm a grandmother so it's just very hurtful."

Their lives taken too soon. The car they were in was hit by a train while on their way to a fishing trip over the on Saturday morning.

Many in the crowd were Beeville Independent School District staff whose lives were touched by the siblings.

Including Aiden's 5th grade teacher Nancy Traylor.

"It's terrible when you lose one child but three children in the same family it just leaves a hole." Nancy Traylor said.

Traylor was Aiden's fifth grade teacher.

He was such a sweet boy," Traylor said. "Always a smile and always enthusiastic about what ever we had going on. He was always just a pleasure to have in class."

She even wrote a poem and read it aloud at the service.

"And I looked on the internet and I looked in books and I couldn't find anything." Traylor said. "I'm a language arts teacher. I decided to write something.."

The driver of the car was Galle's dad who is expected to recover.

The family is still making funeral arrangements and is asking for help with expenses.

To donate click here.

For now the community of Beeville embraces the Galle and Posada families.

To let them know their support is unending.