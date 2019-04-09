BEEVILLE, Texas — It's a small tree near the soccer fields at the Coastal Bend College in Beeville. Its branches are skinny and flowers have only started to bloom. So, while it may look little, the tree, wrapped in bows, holds a huge meaning.

"He was a real outgoing guy, he was really cool, I mean when I first met him, we just clicked right away," Julian Colchado, his teammate said.

"He's just a character," Max Voelker, another player, said.

That tree was recently planted to remember 21-year-old Justaes Richards. His friends said the vibrant student moved to Texas from the United Kingdom to play soccer.

"There was just this aura around him, like he was always in a good mood and he lifted everyones spirits," Voelker said.

Halfway through the 2018-2019 season, Justaes got sick. His teammates said he had dealt with some shoulder pain, which turned out to be a cancerous tumor; Sarcoma.

"When he got diagnosed it was tough to know- just sending messages saying stay strong keep fighting, do your thing," Colchado said.

"It was a shock because everyone just thought he'd always had this pain in his shoulder, thought it was a simple nerve thing but ended up being much bigger than everyone thought," Voelker said.

Still full of life, Richards returned home. In January of 2019, he started chemotherapy.

"He had a big heart, and a lot of passion and he wanted to come back, his dream was always to continue to play," Voelker said.

Four months later in May 2018, Richards passed away. His teammates said it was a life gone too soon so they memorialized him with a young tree, set to become big, vibrant and grand; a reminder of how special life is for these soccer players.

"It was his dream to go pro and I wouldn't- he could've made it, I believe he could have made it," Voelker said.

Richards was cremated in the UK and his remains were sent to family in Gahana, where he was scattered in the ocean.