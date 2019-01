CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special event this Saturday will give residents a chance to support an amazing cause while having a bit of fun -- it's called Dancing with the Corpus Christi Stars.

The event is a fundraiser for the Wesley Community Center, a non-profit organization that helps mothers and their children.

Kiii News Anchor Makenzi Henderson was asked to be one of the dancers for the big event! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the big dance!