Ben Bolt Palito Blanco ISD cancelling all games this week after COVID-19 exposure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ben Bolt Palito Blanco ISD will be cancelling all football and volleyball practices and games scheduled for this week and Saturday after learning a student athlete was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says the exposure occurred at an athletic event held on Tuesday, October 20. The student athlete has been advised to self-quarantine for 10 days and must test negative for the virus before returning to school or attending a school event.

All volleyball, football and cheer athletics/participants must test negative for COVID-19 and be asymptomatic in order to return to school on Monday October 26.