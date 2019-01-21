CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend the community spent time to remember a well known businessman who passed away days after being diagnosed with cancer

44-year-old Gabriel "The Glass Man" Ortega just learned he had cancer 10 days ago and lost his battle to cancer earlier this week.

You may have seen his stand on Everhart and MT. Vernon Drive in Corpus Christi.

A marine veteran, Ortega owned a windshield repair business in the Conn's parking lot right next to the KIII Studios.

On Sunday his family held a barbecue plate sale at Cavender's to pay for his funeral expenses.

His wife told 3News she hopes the community is able to help a fellow veteran.

"He has a lot of followers," Adrianna Ortega said. "We had a lot of customers over the years. He's been doing this. He had been doing windshield repair for 20 years. He touched a lot of peoples lives."

His family will hold another barbecue plate on Saturday, Jan. 26 at Cavender's starting at noon.

All the proceeds will go to Ortega's burial at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery where he will be buried with full honors.

His family hopes to raise $8,000.