Two CCISD schools receive national award

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognizes Early Childhood Development Center and Windsor Park Elementary School.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized 367 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020 CCISD’s Early Childhood Development Center and Windsor Park Elementary School are among those recognize. The recognition is credited to the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award shows the hard work of the schools’ educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools – These are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools – These are among their state’s highest performing in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.