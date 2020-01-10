Better Business Bureau warns residents to be aware of scams as election day approaches

The Better Business Bureau is advising Texans to prepare for a surge in voting scams as election day approaches. Here's some tips on how to prepare.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to data from the Texas Secretary of State, the number of registered voters in Texas increased by 7 percent between the 2016 general election and the March 2020 primaries.

The Better Business Bureau advises Texans to prepare for a surge in voting scams as they prepare to vote on November 3.

According to the bureau, voting scams take many forms. Some of them include robocalls asking for donations to a political fundraising campaign or attempt to steal personal information by asking citizens to register to vote over the phone.

The Better Business Bureau says preparation is key this voting season. They advise residents to educate themselves and plan. They say by doing this citizen will be better equipped to recognize and avoid voting scams. Here are some tips on being prepared and aware.

Preparing for scams.

Avoid unknown callers. Voting scams often target victims over the phone, so refrain from answering calls from unknown numbers. If you answer and the caller asks you to vote over the phone, hang up. Remember, spoofing technology can manipulate caller ID, so exercise caution even if it appears a campaign office is contacting you.

Donations made over the phone can be valid, but it is safer to donate to the campaigns, causes and political parties directly. Visit the candidate’s official website to search for donation opportunities or contact their local campaign office. Keep your information safe. Legitimate pollsters may ask about your political affiliation or demographic information, but never your Social Security number or credit card information. If the caller asks for this information, hang up immediately.

Preparing for Election Day.