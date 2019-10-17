BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl with some health conditions who was last seen on Wednesday.

Makenzie Elyse Galarza Miller was last seen at her home around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of Starr Ranch Road. She is 5'3", weighs 135 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she was wearing ripped blue jeans, a grey crop-top t shirt with red lettering, and maroon checkered Vans slip-on shoes. She reportedly has health conditions requiring medication.

Investigators believe she is in the north Bexar County area.

If you have any information on Makenzie’s whereabouts contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call 210-335-6000.

