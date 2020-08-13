Bexar County Sheriff Deputy dies in crash with 18-wheeler between Sinton and Mathis

Off duty Bexar County Deputy Noah Calderon and his fiance died Wednesday night in a crash.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Off duty Bexar County Deputy Noah Calderon and his fiancé Samantha Grace Handy died Wednesday night in a crash. The crash was between Sinton and Mathis on TX 188 and FM796.

The Peterbilt truck was traveling south on FM 796 and Calderon was traveling east on SH 188 in a Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Peterbilt truck did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of SH 188 and FM 796 resulting in a crash. According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, Calderon's brother was airlifted to a hospital.