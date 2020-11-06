PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous newscast.

Evacuations were ordered as a lightning-caused fire burning in southern Arizona grew to 37,208acres with 21% containment as of Saturday evening, officials said.

The Bighorn Fire is burning in Casa Adobes near Tucson. It sparked in the Santa Catalina Mountains around 10 p.m. on June 5.

Officials issued another evacuation order on Tuesday for residents of Mount Lemmon and Mount Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven.

Residents in the Willow Canyon area of Mount Lemmon were evacuated Thursday morning. Residents were asked to move south on Catalina Highway and leave the mountain.

Residents in the area of Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and the Campo Bonito area of Oracle were asked to evacuate Thursday afternoon.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed Catalina Highway to the public at milepost zero. Only residents and business owners may pass.

Residents of The Enclave at Pima Canyon, Villas at Rancho Sin Vacas, Pima Estates, Villa Milano at Rancho Sin Vacas, Sin Vacas, Catalina Ridge Estates, and The Canyons were ordered to evacuate Friday.

Portions of the Catalina area near Catalina State Park, with boundaries at Southerland Trail on the west and Rollins Road on the north, were also ordered to evacuate, Pima County officials said Saturday.

Evacuation orders were lifted for residents of the area of East Golder Ranch Drive and East Rollins Road on Sunday evening. However, officials are urging people to those returning home to remain alert.

An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School at 545 North Camino Seco in Tucson.

Large animals will be sheltered at Rillito Racetrack at 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.

The Pima Animal Care Center is housing pets. You can call them at 520-724-5961 during the day and 520-724-5900 after hours.

People in the following areas were asked to be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen:

Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon

The remaining area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road

The area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, north of Skyline Drive

The surrounding area south of East Hawser St. and east of North Lago del Oro Parkway, including Catalina Regional Park

The area of southeast/east Oro Valley including all areas east of Oracle Road from north of Magee to Catalina State Park

The Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road, and the Tucson foothills area from 1st Avenue east to Alvernon Way

Residents in those areas were asked to consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected areas with family or friends.

A cooling shelter is available at Canyon Del Oro High School in Oro Valley.

Residents of Pima County are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at emergencyalerts.pima.gov/.

There are some closures in place.

Catalina State Park is closed and large portions of the Coronado National Forest Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted.

View the closure order and map here.

More information on the Bighorn Fire can be found on InciWeb.

