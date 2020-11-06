The Bighorn Fire is burning in Casa Adobes near Tucson. It sparked in the Santa Catalina Mountains around 10 p.m. on June 5.

PHOENIX — Evacuations were ordered as a lightning-caused fire burning in southern Arizona grew to 58,553 acres with 33% containment as of Monday night, officials said.

Residents in the following areas have been ordered to evacuate:

Mount Lemmon and Mount Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven.

Mount Bigelow and Lower Soldier HOA

Community of Summerhaven

Willow Canyon area of Mount Lemmon

Area of Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito

Campo Bonito area of Oracle

The Enclave at Pima Canyon, Villas at Rancho Sin Vacas, Pima Estates, Villa Milano at Rancho Sin Vacas, Sin Vacas, Catalina Ridge Estates, and The Canyons

Portions of the Catalina area near Catalina State Park, with boundaries at Southerland Trail on the west and Rollins Road on the north

Evacuation orders were lifted for residents of the area of East Golder Ranch Drive and East Rollins Road on Sunday evening. However, officials are urging people to those returning home to remain alert.

An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School at 545 North Camino Seco in Tucson.

Large animals will be sheltered at Rillito Racetrack at 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.

The Pima Animal Care Center is housing pets. You can call them at 520-724-5961 during the day and 520-724-5900 after hours.

People in the following areas were asked to be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen:

Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon

The remaining area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road

The area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, north of Skyline Drive

The surrounding area south of East Hawser St. and east of North Lago del Oro Parkway, including Catalina Regional Park

The area of southeast/east Oro Valley including all areas east of Oracle Road from north of Magee to Catalina State Park

The Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road, and the Tucson foothills area from 1st Avenue east to Alvernon Way

The community of Oracle

Portions of East Golder Ranch

Residents in those areas were asked to consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected areas with family or friends.

A cooling shelter is available at Canyon Del Oro High School in Oro Valley.

Residents of Pima County are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at emergencyalerts.pima.gov/.

There are some closures in place.

The Coronado National Forest closure order includes Sabino and Bear Canyons. Catalina State Park is closed. Catalina Highway is closed to the public at milepost zero. Oracle Control Road is closed.

View the closure order and map here.