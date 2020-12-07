Bicycles in short supply in the Coastal Bend

"Typically, I would have 130 bicycles in the shop for sale and right now I have four," Eden said. "It's never been like this. This is something you don't see."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at a local bicycle shop said bikes remain in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic but parts from suppliers overseas are running low.

That's why it might be hard for someone to find a bike online.

"It was like Christmas Eve for everyday for like 40 days and we've never seen anything like this in my history with bikes," Bay Area Bicycles Store Manager Eric Esparza said. "I've never seen anything so crazy"

Owner Wayne Eden said bikes and supplies sold out quicker than ever and that was great at first.

"Typically, I would have 130 bicycles in the shop for sale and right now I have four," Eden said. "It's never been like this. This is something you don't see."

Eden said the shops gets a lot of their bike parts from manufacturing companies overseas.

"China, Taiwan, Philippines, there's several places where things are built but everything has to be shipped here," Eden said. "The supply chain shut down. Without product to sale, it's hard to maintain a business."

Even with fewer bikes and bike parts to sell, Eden said they're still keeping afloat and maintaining business.

"Every aspect of the front to the back of a bicycle, we can fix, repair, rebuild everything," he said. "There's nothing that we can't do on a bicycle."

His business has taken a hit, but he doesn't plan on closing his doors anytime soon.

"We're here like always," Eden said. "We'll be here and we've always been here we can handle pretty much anything bicycling wise, so we're happy to have anything you have through the doors. Let's take a look at it, we're up for it."

