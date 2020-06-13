CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop CISD announced a student athlete at Bishop High School has been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the district the student attended the schools summer workout program. The program has been suspended until test results arrive. The student athletes in the program were "in groups of ten or less when working out indoors and 15 when

According to the district the student has not tested positive for the virus. The district is following guidelines and has informed student athletes who were in the same group as the student who was exposed to the virus. The district has informed the parents to self isolate.