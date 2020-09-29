Bishop police officer tests positive for COVID-19

The officer has been in quarantine since testing positive and will remain in quarantine for two weeks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, September 29, members of Bishop Police Department command staff were notified that an officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



The Police Department suspects “the exposure occurred while the Officer was off-duty and immediately upon being notified of the potential exposure the Bishop Police Department took action to limit any further community spread, by isolating and testing the Officer involved.”

The officer has been in quarantine since testing positive and will remain in quarantine for two weeks.

The police department has notified all people suspected of coming in direct contact with the officer within the past seven days. The police department says they have implemented additional personnel protection protocol to prevent further spreading of the virus within the department.