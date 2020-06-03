SAN ANTONIO — Dairy Queen is offering $.80 Blizzards in honor of the restaurant chain's 80th birthday through March 15.

You do have to buy a full-priced Blizzard in order to get a second Blizzard for $0.80.

The company posted the promotional offer on its Instagram page earlier this week.

The offer only applies to participating locations, so make sure you check before you go!

RELATED: Dairy Queens in Texas offering a free ice cream cone on March 19

RELATED: Dairy Queen releases two fall menu items

RELATED: Dairy Queen releases limited-edition candle collection