Blood donors needed! Coastal Bend Blood Center in urgent need of blood, platelet donors

The holidays are always a critical time for blood donations, but officials with the center say that right now, they are especially in dire need of Type O blood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the Coastal Bend Blood Center are putting a call out to the community for blood donors. The center took to its Facebook page Wednesday, writing:

"Due to HEAVY usage over the last 24 hours, the Coastal Bend Blood Center is in URGENT need of O- & O+ BLOOD TYPES. We are also in CRITICAL need of PLATELET DONORS."

Ashley Ramirez is the Outreach and Education Coordinator for the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

She explained that while the need is great year-round, it's especially the case around major holidays.

"Unfortunately, we tend to see much more tragedies during holiday seasons. That’s just the reality of it," Ramirez said.

"You know they need a blood transfusion, obviously, so that’s just a prime example of these incidents that can occur at any given time, that’s why it's extremely vital to have that sufficient amount of blood supply on our shelves and the only way we can do that is with our donors.”

Ramirez says that recent traumas, including a fatal car accident in Corpus Christi that occurred Tuesday, severely depleted the area's supply of blood type O. That's why the need for donors right now, leading up to yet another major holiday, is so urgent.

"We're calling on everyone who is feeling well and healthy and if you’re blood type O, please schedule your life-saving appointment today because we need you," Ramirez said.

Ramirez says the process takes about 30 minutes of your time, and that through Friday, December 31, you can also check your antibody status through antibody testing with the center.