CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday The Coastal Bend Blood Center invited the community to donate at their 3rd Annual 'Find The Hero in You' Blood Drive at Cavender's Boot City.

According to officials at The Coastal Bend Blood Center the holiday season brought a decline in blood donations due to many residents going away on vacation so blood was very much needed to help accident and burn victims.

"It's extremely vital in any community around the world to donate blood because without that and the blood on the shelves we are not able to safe lives here in our community," Ashley Ramirez, the Head of PR at the Blood Center, said.

People got to enjoy breakfast tacos, music and win prizes and every donor received a 'Find The Hero in You' t-shirt, an Outback Steakhouse coupon and other giveaways.

January is National Blood Donor Month.

