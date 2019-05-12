KINGSVILLE, Texas — It is still about five months away from the annual Wings Over South Texas Airshow, but the planning is well underway and has been for several months now.

The show will be taking place at Naval Air Station Kingsville this year. Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and NASK alternate as hosts each year.

On Thursday morning, Blue Angel #7 will be landing at NAS-Kingsville to help with some of the planning details.

Organizers say look up around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the Kingsville area and you may just spot Cmdr. Adam Kerrick and Lt. Julius Bratton soaring through the skies.

The Wings Over South Texas Airshow has been scheduled for April 4-5, 2020.

