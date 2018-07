Blue Bell has released it's popular Cotton Candy flavor Thursday.

The ice cream flavor is described as a "delicious cotton candy flavored ice cream in shades of pink and blue".

The ice cream company has been re-releasing fan favorite flavors recently. Earlier this week, the company announced it was releasing the "Krazy Kookie Dough" flavor, and last week, it released its popular fudge bars.

It's a carnival in a carton! Cotton Candy Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 12, 2018

