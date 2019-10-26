CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get your buckets and costumes because Halloween, is almost here.

If you're handing out candy and happen to see a Jack-O-Lantern that isn't bright orange but blue, the child holding it might be on the spectrum.

"Many times they're just aware of the social aspects of Halloween like they won't give you good enough eye contact or they'll take their time when getting their candy," Hunter Long, a Board Certified Behavioral Therapist said.

Long works with the Center for Autism Related Disorders or 'CARD.' CARD has locations across the nation but here in Corpus Christi, there are two centers. Long said they work with children ahead of Halloween to prepare them for the festivities.

"It's important to be aware of it because they're not gonna follow the same social cues, like they'll take a little bit more time they may even have some dietary restrictions some of our kiddos are allergic to wheat and gluten," he said.

Long urged people who are handing out candy to watch for children or teens who may be overwhelmed or acting differently, and to treat them with patience and kindness.

"They like being treated that way and getting into all the fun things, all the parties, all the trick-or-treating, all the fun stuff," he said.

CARD in Corpus Christi will be hosting a 'trunk-or-treat' on Saturday, October 26th. To join the fun visit, RSVP to Amber Montelongo at (361) 881-4788 or ag3767@centerforautism.com.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: