Nueces County Judge tells 3News Bob Hall Pier needs to be completely rebuilt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fate of 40-year-old Bob Hall Pier has officially been decided. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales tells 3News the pier will need to be completely rebuilt.

According to Judge Canales engineers have concluded that the pier must be rebuilt.

Back in September officials said the cost of the damages to the pier was estimated at $19 million.