Bob Hall Pier’s closure went into effect today at noon: Here’s what beach goers thought about the closure.

Several residents went to the beach before the closures.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Nueces County, officials are keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Storm Hanna as her storm surge threatens area beaches.

The beaches closed because of the storm surge. That's one of the biggest issues Tropical Storm Hanna is bringing this way.

3News crews were out earlier today before the noon closure went into effect.



Chief Photographer Preston West also grabbed aerial shots of Padre Bali Park near Bob Hall earlier today where vehicles were parked in the parking lot that was supposed to close at noon today. Several residents tried to get some beach time in before they closed for this weekend.

3News spoke with Dr. Patrick Fitzpatrick, a Professional Assistant Professor of Atmospheric Science in the College of Science and Engineering at TAMUCC.

Dr. Fitzpatrick really went into detail about the storm surge impacts. He said that storm surge sneaks up on you quickly which is what makes it so dangerous.

"This will be my first time down here for a storm,” Bryan Shelton from Corpus Christi said.

Shelton said he brought his little girl down to the beach to build some sandcastles before the storm comes in. 3News also caught up with a group of young surfers’ part of the Texas surf camp.

The kids got the chance to check out some good-sized swells this morning. The camp director said they had to cut their last day short when they found out about the closures.

"I’m pretty bummed about it I feel like that's maybe a little too much, Brittany Faulkner Director of Texas Surf Camp said. "They've never done that in the history that I’ve known of that I’ve lived here in Texas. So, definitely hoping that they weren't closing the beaches."

Beaches in Nueces County were closed at noon today. They could open as soon as Monday morning at 6 a-m.

