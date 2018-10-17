GALVESTON, Texas -- The body of 11-year-old boy who officials believe drowned has been recovered, according to Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

The body was found Tuesday evening about two miles off shore from 9 Mile Road and Highway 3005.

"Crews had been searching for several hours and was part of a larger search effort including the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, Equisearch, and other public safety organizations on the island," stated the beach patrol. "The Galveston Police Department, US Coast Guard, Galveston Beach Patrol, and Equisearch continued searching in water and on land into the night."

The child and a 16-year-old went missing Sunday along the seawall and 17th. The search for the teenager has been expanded as more time passes, says the beach patrol.

The drownings are the latest in a string of tragedies. In a separate incident earlier in the weekend, two men died after that kayak overturned near Pirates Beach.

