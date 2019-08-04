GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The body of a woman discovered in Mountain Creek Lake in Dallas last week has been identified as a missing Grand Prairie mother, whose boyfriend's body was discovered in February in White Rock Lake.

Dallas-Fire Rescue recovered the body of Weltzin Garcia, 26, about 3 p.m. last Wednesday, Grand Prairie police confirmed.

A kayaker found the body of a woman and called 911. Investigators told WFAA that dental records had to be used to confirm Garcia's identity.

Garcia had been missing since Feb. 5, when her and her longtime boyfriend, Alfonso Roderick Hernandez, 28, vanished.

Their car was found near White Rock Lake a couple of days later, and Hernandez's body was found in the lake about two weeks later.

A preliminary autopsy showed no signs of trauma on Hernandez's body and that he drowned, Grand Prairie Police told WFAA.

Through pinging, officials searched Mountain Creek Lake around the time of the couple's disappearance based on the final signals their cellphones registered.

However, search teams found nothing at the time.

Police confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued for a Hernandez in connection to an assault involving Garcia, who had filed a restraining order against Hernandez.

RELATED: Body found in Mountain Creek Lake; identity unknown

RELATED: Mom of missing Grand Prairie woman speaks out as search continues for couple

RELATED: Missing Grand Prairie couple's car found in White Rock Lake area

The couple had two children, a 6-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy. Family and friends said in February that the couple had planned a birthday party for their daughter just two days before they went missing, but then canceled the party.