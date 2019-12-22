HOUSTON — A body was found in a ditch Sunday in far southwest Houston, according to authorities.

Around 3 p.m., authorities were alerted to the location near the intersection of Chimney Rock Road and West Bend Street, which is near the intersection of the Fort Bend Parkway and Beltway 8.

No other information is available at this time.

