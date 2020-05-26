CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to the area of Waco and Leopard Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a man dragging a person down the street.

The call came in around 2:15 a.m., according to police. When they arrived, they found the body of a Hispanic male who had apparently died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Police were given a description of a suspect and said they found a many nearby who matched that description. He was taken in for questioning.

No weapon as been identified at this point. The case remains under investigation. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

