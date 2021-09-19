Body matching Petito's description found near where crews search for her

Officials now say the body matches Petito's description, but they cannot confirm 100-percent that the body is her at this time.

WYOMING, USA — There is new information on the case of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old Florida woman who was reported missing on Sept. 11 after a cross-country trip with her fiancé.

Authorities now say a body found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming matches Petito's description.

The Denver FBI held a press conference after finding the body at Grand Teton National Park.

Officials said they cannot confirm 100-percent that the body is her at this time, but the description of the body found matches hers.

The Teton County Coroner said the body was found in the general area of where search and rescuers were looking for Petito.

Meanwhile, the search for Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is still underway. Authorities were last looking in the Carlton Reserve with search crews.

Police say he is a "person of interest" in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

