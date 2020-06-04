AUSTIN, Texas — A body was found near the Texas Capitol Monday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a security guard for the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) found a male near the south entrance of the TWC building.

The male was pronounced dead by EMS personnel and the Travis County Medical examiner's Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to the DPS.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

The person's identity has yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

