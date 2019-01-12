BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. — Two children drowned Saturday when the vehicle they were in was swept away in a southeast Missouri creek, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. along Little White Water Creek in Bollinger County.

According to the incident report, a 33-year-old man behind the wheel of a car tried to drive across a flooded road, but the vehicle was swept away by the quickly moving water. Inside the car were three little boys ages 2, 5 and 8. The three of the children and the man went into the water when the car was swept away.

The 5- and 8-year-old boys were pronounced dead at the scene. MSHP has not released their names but said they were both from Scott City, Missouri.

A medical helicopter rushed the 2-year-old boy to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. His name was not released but the incident report stated he is from Sedgewickville, Missouri. The 33-year-old man also is from Sedgewickville. He was taken to St. Francis Medical Center with moderate injuries.

