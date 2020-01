SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Bon Jovi will be visiting the Alamo City on the Bon Jovi 2020 Tour.

The concert will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, June 23. The tour will feature award-winning artist Bryan Adams.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

