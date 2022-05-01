Borchard Fairgrounds set to be temporary COVID-19 testing site

Temporary workers have been called to assist at the fairgrounds testing site for one day only on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ROBSTOWN, Texas —

The Public Health District now has around 250 people focused on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Some 100 of those individuals are temporary workers who have been hired to help keep the testing and vaccination sites up and running. They are also going to be called on Thursday as a COVID-19 test site is going to be set up from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Borchard Fairgrounds.

This is an effort to try and cut down on the wait time for residents who have been in those long lines at Memorial Hospital. The fairgrounds site is only going to host testing Thursday. The testing going on at Memorial Hospital has now been expanded to six days a week. This coming Saturday there will be COVID-19 testing at the old memorial site from nine until six.

