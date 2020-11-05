SARITA, Texas — Friday evening, Kingsville agents working at the Javier Vega, Jr. checkpoint in Sarita, Texas stopped a human smuggling attempt.

Agents referred a tractor and trailer for a secondary inspection after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted.

Agents discovered illegal immigrants intertwining with produce. Agents placed the driver and the eight individuals under arrest and escorted them to the station for processing.

The individuals are from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector has campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness to combat smuggling and save lives.