EDINBURG, Texas — In the last five days, Border Patrol agents have stopped four human smuggling efforts resulting in the arrest of 24 people attempting to enter the united states illegally.

On Monday, Kingsville Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop near Bishop, Texas, on Highway 77. After a short chase, the light colored Chevy Tahoe stopped abruptly and all the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and fled. Agents searched the immediate area and arrested six people from the countries of El Salvador and Honduras.

On Wednesday, agents observed vehicle pick up multiple subjects at a well-known human smuggling location near Sullivan City, Texas. Agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but the driver didn't stop right away either. With the help of a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine air asset, agents observed the vehicle stop and several subjects exited. Upon arriving agents searched the area and arrested four residents of the countries of Mexico, Ecuador and Honduras.

Additionally, since last Sunday, agents arrested 14 other persons in two separate human smuggling events.

Border Patrol is processing all subjects accordingly.