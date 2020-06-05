LAREDO, Texas — Border Patrol Agents received a notice about a suspicious vehicle on a ranch northeast of Laredo that lead them to discover 12 individuals in need of medical assistance for dehydration.

With assistance from Air and Marine operations agents were able to locate the suspicious vehicle.The driver of the vehicle abandoned it and went into the nearby brush.

Of the 12 individuals agents rescued ten were males and two were females. One of the individuals lost consciousness.The individuals were in the country illegally from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Peru.

Border Patrol EMT’s stabilized the individuals by administering fluids through an IV. The individuals were then transported to the Freer checkpoint. The two women were further evaluated and treated by Webb County EMT and were medically cleared.

The individuals were taken into custody pending further investigation and the vehicle was seized by U.S. border patrol.