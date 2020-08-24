Border Patrol agents prevent human smuggling attempt, rescue individuals trapped in locked pick up truck near Benavides

Agents discovered eight individuals in the back seat of the truck and eight more locked in the cargo bed are of the vehicle.

BENAVIDES, Texas — Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station prevented a human smuggling attempt and rescued individuals trapped in a locked pickup truck cargo bed near Benavides, Texas on August 23.

Sunday, August 23 agents identified a suspicious pickup truck traveling east on State Highway 359 near Benavides. Agents caught up with the vehicle. Agents say the vehicle “came to an abrupt stop and several individuals attempted to abscond into the nearby brush.”

Agents discovered eight individuals in the back seat of the truck and eight more locked in the cargo bed are of the vehicle.

Agents say, “the trapped individuals were showing early signs of dehydration.”

Agents took the individuals out of the truck and assessed their medical conditions. According to agents none of the individuals required further medical treatment and were given personal protective equipment.

The sixteen individuals were in the United States illegally and were from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. The individuals were taken into custody to be processed accordingly and the vehicle was seized by border patrol.