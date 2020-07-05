CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 24-hour period border patrol agents were able to seize almost 400-pounds of marijuana.

Just after midnight agents in the Rio Grande City station saw several subjects near the river in Escobares.



The smugglers fled as agents approached and a bundle of marijuana weighing more than 35 pounds was seized.

Agents from the McAllen station near Havana observed numerous people illegally enter the U.S.



A search of the area provided two abandoned marijuana bundles weighing over 70 pounds.

Yesterday agents near Weslaco seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 95 pounds and agents with the Rio Grande Valley Horse Patrol unit found four bundles weighing over 190 pounds dropped by smugglers who fled back to Mexico.