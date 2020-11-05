Friday evening, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents working near Escobares, Texas, observed several drug smugglers on the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande. As agents approached, the smugglers abandoned the bundles and fled back to Mexico.

Agents searched the area and found more than 231 pounds of marijuana in the brush. The marijuana is worth more than $185K.

A half hour later, Rio Grande City agents working in Roma, Texas, responded to a report of a suspicious red Dodge pickup at a nearby cross street. Agents were able to conduct a vehicle stop. Agents discovered more than 210 pounds of marijuana in the brush along with a suspected drug smuggler at the initial location. The driver and smuggler were arrested.

The marijuana is valued at over $169K. The Starr County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force took custody of the driver and the narcotics.

The following evening, agents working near La Grulla, Texas, responded to a report of multiple subjects walking north of the Rio Grande. The agents followed shoe prints and discovered six bundles of marijuana abandoned in the dense brush. The drugs weighed over 227 pounds, valued at over $181K.

Over the weekend, agents seized more than 115 pounds of marijuana, arrested two smugglers, and seized one vehicle in two separate incidents. The marijuana is valued at over $92K.