LAREDO, Texas — Friday, May 22, Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling attempt at the Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. Highway 83, north of Laredo.

It happened in the afternoon. A white tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint. According to Border Patrol a service canine “alerted to the commercial vehicle” during an immigration inspection of the driver.

The tractor-trailer was referred to a secondary inspection. According to Border Patrol Agents discovered “26 individuals, all illegally present in the United States from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua.”

The driver is a U.S. Citizen, the driver and individuals were arrested. The tractor and trailer were seized by agents.

“Despite the ongoing international COVID-19 pandemic, alien smugglers continue to endanger the lives of individuals they transport and put at risk the health and safety of our Nation. U.S. Border Patrol agents remain vigilant as they strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration and slow the spread of COVID-19.” Stated Border Patrol.