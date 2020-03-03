Border Patrol Thwarts Narcotics Smuggling Attempts

LAREDO, Texas — The first incident occurred on Friday, February 28th when agents responded to a report of several people attempting to carry bundles across the Rio Grande River west of Laredo. Upon seeing the agents, the individuals dropped the bundles and turned back to Mexico. The agents then recovered five bundles of marijuana, with an estimated street value totaling almost $300,000.

The second incident occurred the next day, Saturday, February 29th when agents responded to several individuals carrying bundles attempting to cross the Rio Grande River, at a different location, this time north-west of Laredo. Again, upon seeing Border Patrol, the individuals dropped the bundles and returned to Mexico. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol then recovered seven bundles of marijuana with an estimated street value of over $429,000.

U.S. Border Patrol says if you see and want to report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, in the Laredo area, contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994