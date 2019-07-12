CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death of a student in southeast Charlotte, police said.
The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rama Rd. and Cabotwood Ln.
The 11-year-old victim, who was hit by a car, later died at the hospital. His name was not released.
"During the course of the investigation, detectives determined a physical altercation took place involving the victim and suspects near the roadway. This altercation led to the victim entering the roadway and ultimately being struck by a vehicle," police said.
The driver of the vehicle was not charged.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the names of the suspects would not be released because of their ages.
The victim attended McClintock Middle School.
WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it
TRENDING ON WCNC.COM
A UPS truck driver was killed during a shootout between police and 2 armed robbers
Tickets to see Garth Brooks in Charlotte sold out in just 90 minutes
Young boy invites entire kindergarten class to his adoption hearing