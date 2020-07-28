Trailer stolen from local boy scout troop

Organizers said the trailer, with $7,000 worth of equipment, was taken around 11 a.m. Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leaders from Boy Scout Troop 183 out of Asbury Methodist Church in Corpus Christi said a trailer with their equipment was stolen on Sunday morning.

Organizers said the trailer, with $7,000 worth of equipment, was taken around 11 a.m. from the church on 7501 South Staples Street. Witnesses called police who notified troop leaders saying there were a couple of suspicious vehicles nearby.

Items inside included canvas tents, dutch ovens, canopies, axes, lanterns, tents, an ice chest, fishing poles, cast iron grills, burner stoves and an air mattress.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.