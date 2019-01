CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Saturday morning organizations got together to honor the veterans of the Coastal Bend.

The MSD honor group and veterans were given a breakfast at the Altus Hospice office in Corpus Christi.

Some of the organizations involved in the event were the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veterans Affairs.

A blessing for all the veterans was held at the beginning of the event.