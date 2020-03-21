CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — BREAKING: City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County to hold joint press conference with latest information on COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS -- County, and Health officials will have a joint news conference to brief the public on the latest local information on the Coronavirus.

This is not a public gathering.

You can watch the press conference here:

Facebook: @citygov

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

CCTV20: Spectrum Channel 1300, Grande Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99

Here's what we know right now:

As of 3pm on Saturday, March 21, there are ZERO confirmed cases of the virus in the Coastal Bend.

COVID-19 testing was made available locally on Thursday. It usually takes 2-3 days to receive tests results.