CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer was injured Tuesday after falling through the ceiling of a building in the 1300 block of Agnes at 10th Street during a foot pursuit.

It was around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when police rushed to the scene. According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were pursuing a wanted suspect and that pursuit led officers inside a building in the 1300 block of Laredo. Police said an officer climbed a ladder as he was following the suspect and ended up falling through the ceiling.

Police said the officer was conscious and alert when he was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital for treatment.

As for the suspects that were being pursued, police said the wanted man was arrested and another suspect was taken into custody and is still being investigated.

