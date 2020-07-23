Nueces County beaches will close to pedestrians and vehicles FRIDAY at 12pm, reopen Monday

Due to Tropical Storm Hanna city officials have deiced to close the beaches.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Thursday's City/County COVID-19 press briefing officials announced beaches will be closed from Friday, July 24 at 12:00 p.m.

This decision made by officials is due to, what will soon be, Tropical Storm Hanna. Beaches will re open Monday at 6:00 a.m.

Nueces County Gulf Piers and the parking lot at Bob Hall Pier will be closed as well.

Due to weather conditions officials encourage residents to refrain from pedestrian access on the beach.

