Nueces County beaches will close to pedestrians and vehicles FRIDAY at 12pm, reopen Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Thursday's City/County COVID-19 press briefing officials announced beaches will be closed from Friday, July 24 at 12:00 p.m.
This decision made by officials is due to, what will soon be, Tropical Storm Hanna. Beaches will re open Monday at 6:00 a.m.
Nueces County Gulf Piers and the parking lot at Bob Hall Pier will be closed as well.
Due to weather conditions officials encourage residents to refrain from pedestrian access on the beach.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Tropical Depression 8 expected to make landfall at 60 mph near Corpus Christi early Saturday afternoon. July 23 4PM Update.
- Public Health Order suspends on campus instruction for 12 school districts in Nueces County until September 7
- Truck drives off Crosstown Expressway, crashes into house
- BOND 2020 for the City of Corpus Christi