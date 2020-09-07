Breaking News: Driver in deadly Robstown crash sentenced to federal prison

The lead defendant convicted for his role in the smuggling conspiracy that left six people dead in June of 2019 has been ordered to federal Prison.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced Thursday, July 9 the lead defendant convicted for his role in the smuggling conspiracy that left six people dead in June of 2019 has been ordered to federal Prison.

February 2, Mexican citizen Ivan Dario Puga-Moreno, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport undocumented aliens into the United States causing death or serious bodily injury.

Puga-Moreno has been ordered to serve 120 months in prison. Moreno is not a U.S. citizen “he is expected to face removal proceedings following the term of imprisonment,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

At the court hearing Puga-Moreno stated he was the driver of the vehicle that caused the death of six and serious injury of 10 more. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office “after the crash, Puga-Moreno refused to call 911 for assistance, instead, he fled the scene.”