BREAKING NEWS: One officer shot during standoff at RV park in Rockport

The officer was taken to the hospital, but is okay.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Police in Rockport responded to a call from a family about their family member being paranoid. The family member is a 40-year-old woman. 

Police arrived at the home and tried to talk to the woman. Police say the woman was paranoid and shot through the door. A officer was injured but is okay. The officer was taken to the hospital. 

Police say the woman does have mental health issues. The standoff lasted for a few hours. 

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 