BREAKING NEWS: One officer shot during standoff at RV park in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas — Police in Rockport responded to a call from a family about their family member being paranoid. The family member is a 40-year-old woman.

Police arrived at the home and tried to talk to the woman. Police say the woman was paranoid and shot through the door. A officer was injured but is okay. The officer was taken to the hospital.

Police say the woman does have mental health issues. The standoff lasted for a few hours.