Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Radiology Associates to provide free mammogram screenings at La Palmera Mall

October 1 kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month. Saturday Radiology Associates will be providing free mammogram screenings at La Palmera Mall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins October 1 and there are several ways you can protect yourself and stay proactive.

Jennifer Turner is a doctor at Radiology Associates. They provide breast cancer prevention and detection services in the Coastal Bend.



Turner says in 2020 it's estimated over two-hundred-thousand people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and forty-two thousand will die because of it.

Turner says women have a one and eight chance of developing the cancer and to combat those odds. Turners says women should consult their doctor about risk factors, get annual mammograms starting at the age of 40, be aware of any changes around your breast and know how to conduct a self-examination.



“Using your three middle fingers just start from the nipple area in a circular motion out, going around the breast feeling for any lumps or bumps and extending out towards under the arm,” said Turner.